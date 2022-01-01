Go
HOMETOWN MIAMI

We specialize in authentic, pit-smoked meats prepared in the classic Southern technique of smoking on oak wood. We also incorporate a variety of flavor profiles that represent our local communities.
Hometown also serves up a wide selection of traditional sides and dessert. Our full bar features craft beers, a wide range of American whiskeys, seasonal cocktails and a selection of wines by the glass and bottle.
In classic barbecue style, we offer walk-up service to our counter on a first-come, first-served basis for lunch and a full service menu for dinner.

1200 NW 22nd Street

Queso Mac + Cheese$6.00
Housemade queso, toasted tajin breadcrumbs.
Brisket$30.00
Brisket smoked over white oak, served with pickles and white onion.
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Topped with pickles, onions, fresno chilis and bbq sauce on a hard roll.
Hometown Slaw$6.00
Finished with a light mayo/mustard based dressing.
Pork Spare Ribs$12.00
Pork ribs smoked over white oak, served with our house mop.
Corn Bread$7.00
1 piece of cornbread with honey butter and maldon.
Smoked Wings$10.00
Tossed in mole dust, topped with queso fresco and cilantro, served with charred poblano crema.
Brisket Taco$12.00
One taco on a homemade flour tortilla with sliced brisket, salsa roja, queso fresco, white onion & cilantro.
Rib Tips$10.00
Fried rib knuckles tossed in our Korean style sticky sauce, topped with cashews and cilantro.
Potato Salad
Red and white potatoes, chive, dill, vinegar, light mayo. Slightly chunky.
1200 NW 22nd Street

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
