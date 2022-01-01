Go
HOMETOWN CATERING

We serve Brooklyn style Bar-B-Que using authentic wood fired cooking techniques. We offer catering pick ups Tuesday through Sunday. All orders must be placed 2 days in advance. You can email catering@hometownbbq.com if you need guidance with your order.

87 35th Street

Popular Items

HOMETOWN SLAW
MAC & CHEESE
PULLED PORK (PER LB)$32.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice
WHOLE BRISKET (6 LB)$230.00
Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (6lb/Serves 12-15)
HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE$10.00
Pork, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Aged Aurecchio Provolone
(EACH)
PARTY WINGS (30 pc)$65.00
Your Choice:
Vietnamese Hot, Traditional BBQ or Korean Sticky
CORNBREAD w/Honey Butter
topped with honey butter
STICKY BBQ SAUCE
Kansas City Style Sweet & Sticky
SPARE RIBS (Full Rack)$85.00
Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs
(Avg 12 Bones per Rack)
COLLARD GREENS
w/smoked pork shoulder
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
