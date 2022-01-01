HOMETOWN CATERING

Burger Joint Industry City

No reviews yet

New York's number 1 no fuss, no muss burger joint Industry City offers daily butchered and hand pressed burgers. Flame broiled to your liking, comes with all the fixings. We use only the USDA Certified Prime Angus Beef, all natural without hormones.

In addition the speakeasy burger joint Industry City Bar is a great spot to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and twelve taps of selected local beers.

