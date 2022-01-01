Hometown Emporium-
Fresh food, fast service!
145 E Pine Street
Popular Items
Location
145 E Pine Street
Exeter CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Sweetery
Come in and enjoy!
Happy Ice Cream Wholesale
Ice Cream trucks are a booming business. We distribute the best quality of ice cream. Start your own ice cream truck business, we are here to help you!
Tacos La carreta
Come in and enjoy the Jalisience style Mexican Food.
The Planing Mill
Artisan Pizzas, Hand Spun Wings, Gourmet Sandwiches, Creative Appetizers, Craft Beer & More!