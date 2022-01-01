Go
Toast

Hometown Hibachi

Come in and enjoy!

59 North Paint Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Chicken$16.50
Hibachi Steak$14.50
Hibachi Chicken$12.50
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Kid's Chicken$8.00
Side Fried Rice$3.50
Yum Yum
Side Noodle$3.50
Steak & Shrimp$16.50
Kid's Steak$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

59 North Paint Street

Chillicothe OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crosskeys Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fifty West

No reviews yet

Fifty West Brewing Company presents the 50W Burger Bar located at 1 North Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio.
Shakes, Burgers, Fries, Rootbeer, Beer, Family.

7 Miles Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Old school wood and fire only competition worthy barbecue everyday!

Gustavos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston