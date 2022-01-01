Go
Hometown BBQ Miami Catering

Come in and enjoy!

1200 NW 22nd Street

Popular Items

Hometown Slaw$18.00
Pulled Pork$30.00
BBQ Sauce
Cornbread with Honey Butter
Half tray - 12 slices. Full tray - 24 slices.
Turkey$30.00
Pulled Pork Sliders$90.00
Hometown's Pulled Pork, Martin's Potato Rolls with fixings of:
Cole Slaw
Pickles
Crisp Fried Onions
Make it fresh at home!
Brisket$36.00
Mac & Cheese
Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.
Location

1200 NW 22nd Street

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
