Hometown BBQ Miami Catering

HOMETOWN MIAMI

We specialize in authentic, pit-smoked meats prepared in the classic Southern technique of smoking on oak wood. We also incorporate a variety of flavor profiles that represent our local communities.

Hometown also serves up a wide selection of traditional sides and dessert. Our full bar features craft beers, a wide range of American whiskeys, seasonal cocktails and a selection of wines by the glass and bottle.

In classic barbecue style, we offer walk-up service to our counter on a first-come, first-served basis for lunch and a full service menu for dinner.

