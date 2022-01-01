HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
We serve Brooklyn style Bar-B-Que, using authentic wood fired cooking techniques. We offer delivery and up service on a first come first served until we sell out.
87 35th Street

Location
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
