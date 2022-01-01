Go
Toast

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

We serve Brooklyn style Bar-B-Que, using authentic wood fired cooking techniques. We offer delivery and up service on a first come first served until we sell out.

87 35th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PASTRAMI BACON$10.00
PER SLICE W/Honey Mustard
CORNBREAD$5.00
BRISKET SANDWICH$18.00
Toasted Sesame Roll, Sticky BBQ Sauce, Pickle, White Onion
MAC & CHEESE
W/TEXAS STYLE QUESO
BRISKET$20.00
1/2 POUND
POTATO SALAD
SPARE RIBS$15.00
1/2 lb Pork Spare Ribs
PULLED PORK$16.00
1/2 POUND
COLLARD GREENS
W/SMOKED PORK SHOULDER
HOMETOWN SLAW
See full menu

Location

87 35th Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yaso - IC

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

HOMETOWN CATERING

No reviews yet

We serve Brooklyn style Bar-B-Que using authentic wood fired cooking techniques. We offer catering pick ups Tuesday through Sunday. All orders must be placed 2 days in advance. You can email catering@hometownbbq.com if you need guidance with your order.

Frying Pan Brooklyn

No reviews yet

From the team at Frying Pan in Chelsea, Manhattan, we are serving up cocktails, brews, lobster rolls and more at this Industry City outpost.

Burger Joint Industry City

No reviews yet

New York's number 1 no fuss, no muss burger joint Industry City offers daily butchered and hand pressed burgers. Flame broiled to your liking, comes with all the fixings. We use only the USDA Certified Prime Angus Beef, all natural without hormones. 
In addition the speakeasy burger joint Industry City Bar is a great spot to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and twelve taps of selected local beers. 

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston