Homewood restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Harold's of Homewood
18044 Halsted, Homewood
|5 Wings Lunch
|$8.50
|Catfish Dinner
|$11.29
|1/2 White (2 Breast, 2 Wings)
|$11.50
Hidden Manna Cafe Express
17949 S Halsted Street, Homewood
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.75
|Fish & Grits
|Shrimp Etouffee
|$12.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grady's Snack N Dine
18147 Harwood Ave, Homewood
|Signature French Toast
|$8.99
Three pieces of challah, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar.
|Gramm's French'd Toast
|$14.99
Grandma's Signature French Toast served up with meat and two eggs any style.
|CYO Skillet
|$11.29
Hash browns topped with all the ingredients you choose. Then we place two eggs your way on top of that.