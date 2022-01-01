Homewood restaurants you'll love

Go
Homewood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Homewood

Homewood's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Homewood restaurants

Harold's of Homewood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Harold's of Homewood

18044 Halsted, Homewood

Avg 4.2 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Wings Lunch$8.50
Catfish Dinner$11.29
1/2 White (2 Breast, 2 Wings)$11.50
More about Harold's of Homewood
Hidden Manna Cafe Express image

 

Hidden Manna Cafe Express

17949 S Halsted Street, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$14.75
Fish & Grits
Shrimp Etouffee$12.99
More about Hidden Manna Cafe Express
Grady's Snack N Dine image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grady's Snack N Dine

18147 Harwood Ave, Homewood

Avg 4.3 (2100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Signature French Toast$8.99
Three pieces of challah, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar.
Gramm's French'd Toast$14.99
Grandma's Signature French Toast served up with meat and two eggs any style.
CYO Skillet$11.29
Hash browns topped with all the ingredients you choose. Then we place two eggs your way on top of that.
More about Grady's Snack N Dine
Map

More near Homewood to explore

Tinley Park

No reviews yet

Munster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston