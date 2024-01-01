Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Homewood

Homewood restaurants
Homewood restaurants that serve garden salad

Bergstein's NY Delicatessen

18064 Martin avenue, homewood

Garden Salad$7.99
Chopped romain, tomato, onion, cucumber and homemade croutons with balsamic vinaigrette
Pop's Italian Beef - Homewood

18328 Governors Highway, Homewood

Large Garden Salad$5.99
Small Garden Salad$3.99
Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, topped with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Onion, Purple Cabbage, Colby Jack Cheese, Pepperoncini, Bell Peppers and Crutons! Your Choice of Dressing
