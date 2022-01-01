Go
Toast

Honaunau Poke Shop

Aloha, Come and enjoy our fresh poke!

Mamalahoa Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hoio Salad$16.00
Hoio Salad by the pound
Wana B Hawaiian Poke$23.00
Traditional Hawaiian Poke With Wana
Hawaiian Superman Poke$23.00
Traditional Hawaiian Poke With Opihi
Poi$16.00
Poi by the pound
Chuka Idako$14.27
Chuka by the pound
Edamame Plain$10.00
Spicy dried by the pound$18.50
Dried Poke
See full menu

Location

Mamalahoa Hwy

Captain Cook HI

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Rock Pizza

No reviews yet

Black Rock Pizza! Big Islands newest Modern Industrial Pizza place where you can Hangout or Takeout! Enjoy Brews & Views and talk story with friends and family from a Stunning Ocean and Sunsets View covered back patio! We are serving up Amazing Pizza creations (thousands upon thousands have already been eaten) & 5 custom super Fresh & yummy Salads to choose from! Vegan Cheese too! We got Drinks! Local and Beyond 12 Tap Craft Beer Selection plus Sommelier chosen choice Wine list! Customers are returning for a reason, come see what the buzzz is all about! Who doesn't love PIZZZZAAA!

Royal Thai Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Magics Beach Grill

No reviews yet

We are open for lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday from 11am-7:30pm.
Sundays we offer our regular menu in addition to a weekly changing brunch menu from 10am-3pm.
The Beach Shack counter available for takeout, 8:30a to 3:00pm 7 days a week.
Lanai Seating Available 11:00a to 7:30p.
Mahalo for supporting us!

Holuakoa Coffee Shack

No reviews yet

Located on the slopes of the Kona Coffee belt, you'll find us nestled in historic and picturesque Holualoa Village. Join us in our 1900's coffee shack or under the great Monkey Pod tree for a legendary cup of Kona coffee and enjoy some of our Ohana's favorite recipes made with locally sourced ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston