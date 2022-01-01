Honaunau Poke Shop

Black Rock Pizza

No reviews yet

Black Rock Pizza! Big Islands newest Modern Industrial Pizza place where you can Hangout or Takeout! Enjoy Brews & Views and talk story with friends and family from a Stunning Ocean and Sunsets View covered back patio! We are serving up Amazing Pizza creations (thousands upon thousands have already been eaten) & 5 custom super Fresh & yummy Salads to choose from! Vegan Cheese too! We got Drinks! Local and Beyond 12 Tap Craft Beer Selection plus Sommelier chosen choice Wine list! Customers are returning for a reason, come see what the buzzz is all about! Who doesn't love PIZZZZAAA!

