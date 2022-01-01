Go
Honchos - The House of Churros image
Dessert & Ice Cream

Honchos - The House of Churros

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

712 Reviews

$

6421 Broadway St

Alamo Heights, TX 78209

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Extra Dipping Sauce$1.09
Add extra flavor.
One Filled Churro$3.00
Fluffy fried dough pastry covered with sugar
and powdered cinnamon. Choose 1 Sauce inside or on the side.
Two Filled Churros Promo$5.49
Fluffy fried dough pastry covered with sugar
and powdered cinnamon. Choose 2 Sauces inside or on the side.
Frozen Churro$5.49
One hot filled churro
split in half inside a vanilla
ice cream cup. Choose 2 sauces.
12 Mini Lassos$12.69
Small drop shaped churro; thinner and crispier. Choose 4 sauces on the side.
12 Mini Churros$10.59
Fluffy fried pieces of heaven covered with sugar
and powdered cinnamon. Choose 4 Sauces on the side.
6 Mini Churros$5.49
Fluffy fried pieces of heaven covered with sugar
and powdered cinnamon. Choose 2 Sauces on the side.
18 Mini Churros$15.69
Fluffy fried pieces of heaven covered with sugar
and powdered cinnamon. Choose 6 Sauces on the side.
3 Mini Lassos$3.49
Small drop shaped churro; thinner and crispier. Choose 1 sauce on the side.
Frozen Jr.$3.99
2 mini churros inside an ice cream cup. Choose 1 sauce. Free sprinkles!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

6421 Broadway St, Alamo Heights TX 78209

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Salata
orange star4.7 • 1645
250 E. Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Bistr09
orange starNo Reviews
6106 Broadway Alamo Heights, TX 78209
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Honchos - The House of Churros

orange star4.6 • 712 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston