Hondo's Shrimp and Fish
Creative American seafood, specializing in fish & chips, grilled fish and chicken. Come in and enjoy!
1956 Duluth Highway
Location
Lawrenceville GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
