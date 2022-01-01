Go
Toast

Hondo's Shrimp and Fish

Creative American seafood, specializing in fish & chips, grilled fish and chicken. Come in and enjoy!

1956 Duluth Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

5 Pc Jumbo Shrimp$8.00
Cornmealed, battered or grilled jumbo shrimp
Banana Pudding$5.00
Banana Pudding
Catfish Nuggets$9.00
Cornmealed USA catfish nuggets with fries or hushpuppies
2 Pc Flounder$15.00
2 Pc battered flounder with fries or hushpuppies
Nuggets/Shrimp$13.00
Half order of cornmealed USA Catfish nuggets, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or hushpuppies. Choose cornmealed or battered shrimp.
4 Pc USA Catfish$23.00
4 Pc cornmealed USA catfish with fries or hushpuppies
Cod/Shrimp$19.00
1 piece battered cod, 5 jumbo shrimp and fries or hushpuppies.. Choose cornmealed or battered shrimp.
10 Pc Jumbo Shrimp$16.00
Cornmealed, battered or grilled jumbo shrimp
8 Hushpuppies$3.50
8 crispy onion-flavored cornbread hushpuppies
4 Hushpuppies$2.00
4 crispy onion-flavored cornbread hushpuppies
See full menu

Location

1956 Duluth Highway

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ribbys Wings & Ribs

No reviews yet

Home of the Crispy Ribs

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sub of Subs

No reviews yet

Now order us through toast https://www.toasttab.com/sub-of-subs-2227-duluth-hwy-120-ste-103

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston