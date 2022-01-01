Go
Hone LLC

Join us 4pm to 10pm , Thursday thru Monday
Limited Menu Online
For in-house reservations or any questions email: host@honeplated.com

708 1/4 East Johnson St

Popular Items

Lumpia (GF)$6.00
Crispy fried Rice Wrap served with Habanero Horseradish Mustard and sweet Chili Sauce
Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Brown Butter Chocolate Mousse with Cinnamon Chantilly, Red Chili Puffed Rice, and Agave Syrup
Shrimp Mofongo$18.00
Shrimp served with a Plantain Mash, Avocado Cream, Cucumber Ceviche, and Crisp Pork Belly
Doner Kebab$12.00
Spiced Beef served in a Lavash Wrap with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Vegetables, Garlic Aioli, and Spicy Chili Sambal.
Budae Jjigae (GF)$8.00
Our Spicy Korean Style Stew with Stoddard's Sausage, Homemade Chicken Liver Pâté, Tofu, Oyster Mushroom, and Cheddar. Served with Rice, Beans, and House Kimchi
Friday Fish Fry$28.00
Red Lake Walleye from the Red Lake Reservation
Tempura fried, or baked
With Salad or Potatoes Chaat
Includes Candied Ginger Slaw, house tartar, and cocktail sauces.
Rice and Beans
Chips And Verde$4.00
Sweet and Sour Walleye$32.00
Orange Scallops (GF)$22.00
Orange Scallops, with Butternut Squash, Curry Yogurt, Candied Ginger and Orange
708 1/4 East Johnson St

MADISON WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
