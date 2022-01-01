Go
Toast

Honest Abes

Come in and enjoy!

8340 Glynoaks dr st. 104

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The United States of America$9.50
red onions / pickles / American cheese / mayo / crisp romaine / ketchup
Hammer Of Thor!$9.50
chipotle cream cheese / griddled Brussels sprouts / bacon mayo / pepper jack
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.25
4 oz patty / american cheese / side / drink
1809$9.50
pickled apples / smoky honey mayo / bacon / gouda
See full menu

Location

8340 Glynoaks dr st. 104

Lincoln NE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stauffer’s Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sasquatch Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Great food, entertainment, & atmosphere. Famous for our wings & small town feel.

Napoli's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston