Honest Mary's

A health-focused, fast casual restaurant serving grain bowls made from scratch with honest ingredients.

4800 Burnet Road • $$

Avg 4 (58 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Naturally Raised Chicken Bowl$12.75
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)$9.00
Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce
Aloha Poke (GF, DF)$12.75
Hand-line Caught Poke, Basmati Rice, Avocado, Asian Slaw, Edamame, Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeños, Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette
Kids Bowl$7.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Protein + 1 Base + 1 Market Side + 1 Topping + 1 Sauce
Golden Grain (GF)$9.50
Tricolored Quinoa, Organic Arugula, Organic Apples, Texas Beets, Crispy Chickpeas, Texas Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Smoky Poblano (GF)$9.75
Basmati Rice, Wild Arugula, Spicy Texas Corn, Pickled Onions, Texas Goat Cheese, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Lime Wedge, Creamy Poblano Sauce
Dear Quinoa (V, GF, DF)$9.50
Herbed Quinoa, French Green Lentils, Steamed Kale, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Herb Mix, Spicy Peanut Sauce
Grilled Naturally Raised Steak Bowl$14.00
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
Baked Organic Non-GMO Tofu Bowl$12.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
Farmers' Market (extra Market Side)$10.75
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 3 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Trendy
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4800 Burnet Road

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
