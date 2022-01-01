Honest Mary's
A health-focused, fast casual restaurant serving grain bowls made from scratch with honest ingredients.
9828 Great Hills Trail • $$
9828 Great Hills Trail
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
