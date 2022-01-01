Go
Honest Mary's

A health-focused, fast casual restaurant serving grain bowls made from scratch with honest ingredients.

9828 Great Hills Trail • $$

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoky Poblano (GF)$9.75
Basmati Rice, Wild Arugula, Spicy Texas Corn, Pickled Onions, Texas Goat Cheese, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Lime Wedge, Creamy Poblano Sauce
Kids Bowl$7.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Protein + 1 Base + 1 Market Side + 1 Topping + 1 Sauce
Grilled Naturally Raised Chicken Bowl$12.75
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
Farmers' Market (extra Market Side)$10.75
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 3 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
Golden Grain (GF)$9.50
Tricolored Quinoa, Organic Arugula, Organic Apples, Texas Beets, Crispy Chickpeas, Texas Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Aloha Poke (GF, DF)$12.75
Hand-line Caught Poke, Basmati Rice, Avocado, Asian Slaw, Edamame, Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeños, Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette
Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)$9.00
Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce
Grilled Naturally Raised Steak Bowl$14.00
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
Baked Organic Non-GMO Tofu Bowl$12.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
Dear Quinoa (V, GF, DF)$9.50
Herbed Quinoa, French Green Lentils, Kale w/ Lemon, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Herb Mix, Spicy Peanut Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9828 Great Hills Trail

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
