Honey Brook bars & lounges you'll love

Greenside Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Greenside Grill

1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook

Avg 3.8 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tom's Fries$12.00
Beer battered spiral cut fries, house made bacon, Oaxaca cheese, old bay seasoning & scallions
Honeybrook Salad$13.00
Candied walnuts, cranberries, goat cheese and a poached pear with honey apple vinaigrette
Chicken Wings
Choice of Sauce: garlic & herb, Sriracha garlic, roasted poblano, bee sting, BBQ, hot or mild
More about Greenside Grill
The Long Way Home Grill & Pub image

 

The Long Way Home Grill & Pub

4690 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harvest$13.00
Field greens dried cranberries, homemade spiced almonds, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, oranges,
and lemon vinaigrette dressing
Lobster Bisque$7.00
A decadent creamy lobster broth with chunks
of lobster
Cheeseburger Sliders$10.00
Cheddar and bacon onion jam.
Served on Hawaiian buns
More about The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
Suburban Brewing Company image

 

Suburban Brewing Company

3041 Horseshoe Pike, Suite 130, Honey Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Quesadilla$15.00
blackened chicken, jack cheese, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
Truckin' up to Buffalo Wings$16.00
House battered jumbo party wings in your choice of sauce; Buffalo comes with blue cheese), BBQ(Comes with Ranch), Garlic Parm.(choice of blue cheese or ranch)
and Jerk dry rub(comes with Pina colada sauce)
Philadelphia$10.00
Beef steak, american cheese, wiz
More about Suburban Brewing Company

Chicken Tenders

