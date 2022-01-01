Honey Brook bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Honey Brook
More about Greenside Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Greenside Grill
1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook
|Popular items
|Tom's Fries
|$12.00
Beer battered spiral cut fries, house made bacon, Oaxaca cheese, old bay seasoning & scallions
|Honeybrook Salad
|$13.00
Candied walnuts, cranberries, goat cheese and a poached pear with honey apple vinaigrette
|Chicken Wings
Choice of Sauce: garlic & herb, Sriracha garlic, roasted poblano, bee sting, BBQ, hot or mild
More about The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
4690 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook
|Popular items
|Harvest
|$13.00
Field greens dried cranberries, homemade spiced almonds, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, oranges,
and lemon vinaigrette dressing
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.00
A decadent creamy lobster broth with chunks
of lobster
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$10.00
Cheddar and bacon onion jam.
Served on Hawaiian buns
More about Suburban Brewing Company
Suburban Brewing Company
3041 Horseshoe Pike, Suite 130, Honey Brook
|Popular items
|Killer Quesadilla
|$15.00
blackened chicken, jack cheese, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
|Truckin' up to Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
House battered jumbo party wings in your choice of sauce; Buffalo comes with blue cheese), BBQ(Comes with Ranch), Garlic Parm.(choice of blue cheese or ranch)
and Jerk dry rub(comes with Pina colada sauce)
|Philadelphia
|$10.00
Beef steak, american cheese, wiz