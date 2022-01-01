Chicken tenders in Honey Brook
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Greenside Grill
1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
All natural Coleman Farm chicken, marinated in buttermilk & breaded to order. Choice of Sauce: garlic & herb, Sriracha garlic, roasted poblano, bee sting, BBQ, hot or mild
More about The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
4690 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Panko breaded chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.