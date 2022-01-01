Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Honey Brook

Go
Honey Brook restaurants
Honey Brook restaurants that serve salmon

Greenside Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Greenside Grill

1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook

Avg 3.8 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan-Seared Salmon$26.00
Lemon basil risotto, vegetable du jour, beurre blanc
More about Greenside Grill
Item pic

 

The Long Way Home Grill & Pub

4690 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chipotle Citrus Salmon$25.00
Pan seared and glazed. Served with a dinner salad and your choice of two sides.
Sweet & Spicy Salmon$18.00
Salmon, cucumber, broccoli, scallions, sweet & spicy glaze over white rice.
More about The Long Way Home Grill & Pub

