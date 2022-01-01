Honey Elixir Bar

Stowaway Kitchen

No reviews yet

Stowaway Kitchen is an owner run cafe/restaurant serving an eclectic menu of modern, globally inspired breakfast and lunch dishes. Our menu is inspired by our own travels and adventures, using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a full selection of specialty coffee, espresso and tea as well as and cocktails, wine and beer. Stowaway is a small, intimate space, perfect for couples or groups of up to six.

