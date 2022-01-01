Go
2636 Walnut St. #104 • $$$

Avg 4.7 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

Pleasure Seekers$90.00
Casamigos Reposado Tequila
OR
Gem&Bolt Mezcal w/ Damiana.
Guatemalan Cacao made with Mucuna Pruriens.
House-made Ayurvedic Massage Oil.
House-poured Beeswax Candle and Honey Matchbox.
2 Exclusive Local DJ Set Links.
Dessert Trifecta: chocolate truffles, raspberry lemon tiramisu, salted caramel eclairs.
Build for 1
Custom craft a kit with ease.
All kits come in a reusable Honey Elixir Bar canvas bag.
Ceremony at Home$85.00
16oz Guatemalan Cacao & 16oz Fijian Kava.
Spiced Winter Squash Soup.
Intention+Reflection Prompts and Honey Pens.
2 Exclusive DJ Set Links.
Frankincense, Coals, and Honey Lighter.
Health & Honey$85.00
Choose 2 Potions - Unicorn Heart Song or Love Lixir.
4oz House Infused Medicinal Honey.
Access to InRhythm Yoga Class.
Japanese Incense & Honey Matchbox.
Nutritious Snacks: Honey Spiced Nuts and
Warm Ancient Grain & Arugula Salad.
Location

2636 Walnut St. #104

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
