HoneyFire BBQ

Online orders are available for pickup at the bar.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8127 Sawyer Brown Road • $

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)

Popular Items

SOUTHWEST BBQ SALAD$11.99
Crisp lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, diced tomatoes and onions, cheese, and your choice of hickory smoked pulled pork or pulled chicken; topped with bacon, tortilla chips, and our homemade BBQ ranch dressing
1 LB MEAT
Hickory-smoked meats by the pound (3-4 servings per pound)
PB NANA PUDDING$4.99
Creamy pudding layered with peanut butter cookies, fresh bananas, peanut butter, and whipped cream.
PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH$12.99
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw and HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice
WOODROW NACHOS$12.99
House-made tortilla chips, creamy white queso, bourbon baked beans, and hickory smoked pulled pork, topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, sour cream and sliced jalapenos
SIDE HEAT SAUCE$0.50
SIDE ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE$0.50
HONEYFIRE WINGS
Eight premium chicken wings, smoked then tossed in your choice of HoneyFire Original, Alabama white, or traditional Buffalo sauce, or our honey dry rub
BBQ PLATE$14.99
1/2 pound of your choice of hickory smoked pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked turkey, or smoked sausage (no bun); includes two sides of your choice
SIDE SWEET SAUCE$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8127 Sawyer Brown Road

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
