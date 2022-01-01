Go
Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Huevos Divorciados$12.29
The best of two worlds. One side is loaded with bacon and salsa verde while the other is filled with chorizo and salsa roja. Served with homemade tortilla chips, black beans, mozzarella cheese, two eggs sunny side up, avocado and sour cream. No other side.
Side Bacon$4.49
Madison Egg Sandwich$11.99
Two scrambled eggs, thick cherrywood smoked bacon, grilled ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.
Build Your Own Omelette$12.59
Meat Lovers Skillet$12.99
Bacon, sausage and ham served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
Side Biscuit$1.99
Side Sausage Links$4.49
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
A warm flour tortilla stiffed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar and Jack Cheese. Topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and house-made guacamole.
Build a Skillet$12.59
Location

2944 W. Euclid Ave

Arlington Heights IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
