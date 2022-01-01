Honey-Jam Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
2944 W. Euclid Ave
Popular Items
Location
2944 W. Euclid Ave
Arlington Heights IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rep's Place
Order online with Rep's Place for pick up or delivery and be sure to sign up for our loyality program to earn free rewards towards future purchases..
Gianni's Cafe
We are a family owned and operated, Full service Italian Restaurant. For almost two decades we have been serving some of the freshest seafood, pasta and other Italian entrees in the Chicagoland area. located in Kildeer & Palatine
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
We offer DINE-IN, CARRY-OUT and DELIVERY services. Prep times may be longer during peak hours.
Our aim is to provide you with fresh, quality products and good memories. So please come in and enjoy a great time or enjoy our food in your home. .
Christie's Dairy Delights
Christie's Dairy Delights