Go
Honey-Jam Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Honey-Jam Cafe

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3000 Oak Grove Road

Downers Grove, IL 60515

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Country Farmers Skillet$12.99
Ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, broccoli and mushrooms served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
Two Eggs Your Way$7.99
Side Bacon$4.49
Build Your Own Omelette$12.59
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.29
Five pancakes with chocolate chips baked inside, topped with white chocolate chips and dark chocolate shavings.
Build a Skillet$12.59
Meat and Two Eggs$11.59
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast$12.99
Our French toast topped with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese and finished with fesh strawberries.
Chicken Biscuit Sliders$13.99
Fresh fried chicken on homemade biscuits
with honey butter and an egg over medium,
served with a side of syrup. Bon app!
Supreme Omelette$12.59
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove IL 60515

Directions

Gallery

Country Farmers Skillet image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Supreme Omelette image
Honey-Jam Cafe image
Honey-Jam Cafe image
Honey-Jam Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stan's Donuts & Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,682
17W615 Butterfield Rd Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Mud and Char
orange starNo Reviews
2742 Maple Ave. Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,447
1S 616 Midwest Road Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
orange star3.8 • 547
529 Oak Brook Center Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,796
2054 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,888
208 South Hale Street Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Downers Grove

Egg Harbor Cafe
orange star4.7 • 2,768
5128 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe
orange star4.7 • 2,768
1418 Brook Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Cadence Kitchen & Co
orange star4.9 • 2,353
5101 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Shikara Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,721
1620 75th St Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,707
5157 Main St Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Tacochela
orange star4.4 • 1,538
2321 OGDEN AVE Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Honey-Jam Cafe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston