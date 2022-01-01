Honey Jam Cafe

Backroads Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

A neighborhood staple ever since opening, Backroads Pub & Grill is the place to go for great food, amazing service, and a memorable time. Located in Plainfield, IL, we’re serving up all of the classics alongside our very own original creations, which are made with nothing but the best ingredients. That includes everything from some good ole Irish essentials to salads, sandwiches, and 17 different burger designs. Just know that we’re always happy to host you morning, noon, or night -- after all, everything’s better on the Backroads.

