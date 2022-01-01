Go
Toast

Honey Road

Eastern Mediterranean Mezze

CHICKEN

156 Church Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)

Popular Items

Seared Potatoes$9.00
Crispy potatoes, Red Pepper Vinaigrette, Cilantro
*Nut Free
*Gluten Free
*Dairy Free
Muhammara$9.00
1/2 pint of roasted red pepped and toasted walnut muhumarra.
*dairy free
*gluten free
House Pita$3.00
House-made pita. Sold by the each.
*dairy free
*nut free
Cheese Pide$19.00
Slipper Shaped Pita Pie, Garlic Herb Butter, Spicy Tomato & Egg Yolk
*Nut Free
Sweet & Sour Winter Carrots$14.00
Roasted Baby Carrots, roasted, tossed in sweet and sour, scallion & black sesame.
*gluten free
*dairy free
*nut free
Harissa Chicken Wings$16.00
Sweet harissa chicken wings, sesame seeds, dried lime labne. 12 per order.
*gluten free
*nut free
Babaganoush$9.00
1/2pint of our babaganoush - roasted eggplant, labne, brown butter creamy, smokey and rich.
*gluten free
*nut free
Tahini Hummus$9.00
1/2 pint of our house hummus, topped with chickpeas, olive oil and maras.
*gluten free
*dairy free
*nut free
Kale Salad$16.00
Kale, feta, pear, onion, fennel, yogurt vinaigrette, topped with crispy quinoa, sesame seeds and sunflower seeds.
*gluten free
*nut free
Dolmas$11.00
Grape leaf stuffed with lamb and rice, dried with chili oil and served with labne.
*gluten free
*nut free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

156 Church Street

Burlington VT

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Gordo Creamy Stand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pascolo Ristorante

No reviews yet

HANDMADE ITALIAN CUISINE ON THE CHURCH STREET MARKETPLACE. KILLER ALL ITALIAN WINE LIST, DELICIOUS HOUSE COCKTAILS.

THORN + ROOTS

No reviews yet

JUICE BAR. KINDA. SMOOTHIE BAR. OK. AVOCADO BAR. WHAT?! FROM LIP-SMACKING SMOOTHIES AND JUICES TO KILLER AÇAI BOWLS AND ‘HOLY CRAP THIS IS AWESOME’ AVOCADO TOASTS AND POWER BOWLS, YOU’LL BE JAZZED OVER OUR LOCALLY-SOURCED AND ORGANIC MENU.

Ri Ra

No reviews yet

Rí Rá is located in an historic bank building, designed by Boston based Harper & West, that was completed in 1931. The pub opened for the first time in March 1999, and was extended in 2002. As you enter Rí Rá, you can imagine yourself walking through a door that leads you across the pond to experience the best pubs of Ireland. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Vermont. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub in the heart of Burlington.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston