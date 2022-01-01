Go
HoneyBadger Grill

Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Loaded Wedges$6.00
Fresh Cut Fries$2.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.00
Single Classic$7.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.00
Santa Fe Wrap$7.00
Double Classic$8.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard
Boneless Wings$7.50
Choose from our HouseMade wing sauces!
Build Your Bowl
Philly$8.00
Location

10 Oakley Plaza

Troy MO

Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
