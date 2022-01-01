Go
Honeybee Burger

100% PLANT BASED + DELICIOUS

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

345 North La Brea Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (820 reviews)

Popular Items

The Chick-a-Bee - Nashville Style$11.95
Finally! Our all new, house-made vegan fried chicken sandwich! Plump and juicy -- you'll swear it's chicken!
The Slider$4.95
A not-so compact version of our Honeybee burger served on a slider bun. Perfect for snacking or a light bite. Available with either Beyond or Impossible.
The Fish-a-Bee$8.95
The new Fish-a-Bee sandwich at Honeybee is the Filet-O-Fish sandwich that even fish approve of!
Made with a lightly breaded and perfectly fried "fish" fillet from Good Catch, the Fish-a-Bee is topped with our house tartar sauce and pickles, and covered in velvety melted cheddar,  served on a lightly toasted burger bun.
Just like the old school Filet-O-Fish, only it's 100 percent plant based! Come "catch" one at Honeybee Burger! 
The Bee-rito$9.95
A perfect all day breakfast Bee-rito! Packed with JUST Egg, cheesey tots, house made pico de gallo, and roasted pepper sauce, all rolled into a toasted jumbo spinach tortilla! Add mac, avocado (shown) , or "meat"! Or add all 3 in our new Mega-Rito! Note: the spinach tortilla is wheat.
Sweet Potato Frots$3.95
Sweet potato tots and sweet potato fries together in perfect harmony! Prepared in rice bran oil for a light, crisp texture and seasoned to perfection. One sauce included.
Classic Frots$3.95
Classic french fries and tots, perfect with our house-made hot sauce or house ranch or ketchup instead.
The Queen Bee$13.95
A double patty / double cheese / double delicious version of our Honeybee burger with Impossible, Beyond meat, or one of both!
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

345 North La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
