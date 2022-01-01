Honeybee Burger
100% PLANT BASED + DELICIOUS
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
345 North La Brea Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
345 North La Brea Avenue
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Common Good
Classic comfort food recipes from around the world with updated spice and flavor profiles, while following a more plant-based diet. We harmonize that nostalgic feeling for food with local, sustainable, and organic ingredients.
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Wirtshaus is a modern German restaurant and pub, specializing in authentic German food and freshly tapped European beers!
Nong La Cafe - La Brea
Nong La Cafe is a family-owned shop serving homestyle Vietnamese food including pho, banh mi sandwiches, and bun noodle salads
Lost Cove
Tropical Cocktails, Wings & Hawaiian BBQ. Curbside Pickup & Delivery!