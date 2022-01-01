The new Fish-a-Bee sandwich at Honeybee is the Filet-O-Fish sandwich that even fish approve of!

Made with a lightly breaded and perfectly fried "fish" fillet from Good Catch, the Fish-a-Bee is topped with our house tartar sauce and pickles, and covered in velvety melted cheddar, served on a lightly toasted burger bun.

Just like the old school Filet-O-Fish, only it's 100 percent plant based! Come "catch" one at Honeybee Burger!

