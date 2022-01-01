Go
Honeybird Sandwiches & Donuts

801 International Parkway Suite 520

Popular Items

Classic Chocolate$1.50
Breakfast Biscuit$5.50
house-made buttermilk biscuit, over-medium eggs, tilamook cheddar, chipotle mayo
Cinnamon Roll$3.50
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Nashville-style hot chicken, cole slaw, dill pickles, comeback sauce on toasted brioche bun
Bacon, Egg + Cheese$6.50
thick-cut bacon, cage-free scrambled eggs, tillamook cheddar, chives, chipotle mayo
Classic Glaze$1.50
Breakfast Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs + cheese
Honeybird Biscuit$6.50
house-made biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, ancho honey drizzle
Sausage, Egg + Cheese$6.50
house-made pork sausage, cage-free scrambled eggs, tilamook cheddar, chives, smoked paprika mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
buttermilk fried chicken, havarti, lettuce, dill pickles, ranch mayo on toasted brioche bun
Location

801 International Parkway Suite 520

Flower Mound TX

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
