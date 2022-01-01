Go
Honeybush Raw Smoothie bar provides health-conscious, organic smoothies, using raw ingredients for every individual's overall well-being and function with specific smoothies that aid the body with easily absorbable nutrients that contribute to wholeness and build defenses against diseases.

1233 N 3rd street

Location

Harrisburg PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
