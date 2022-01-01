Go
Honeycomb Creamery Allston

380 Western Avenue

Popular Items

Salted Caramel Crackle$10.00
Our most popular flavor! A salted caramel base with our homemade honeycomb candy folded in. contains: milk, egg
Honey Lavender
An ice cream sweetened only with local honey from New England Beekeeping and infused with French lavender sourced from Curio Spice. contains: milk, egg
Ice Cream Taco (Rotating Flavors)$7.50
S’mores taco!
Cold Brew Coffee Chip
A coffee infused ice cream with flecks of dark chocolate. contains: milk, egg, soy
Malted Vanilla$10.00
A vanilla ice cream made with malted milk powder. contains: milk, egg, wheat
Ginger Rhubarb Crisp
A ginger spiced ice cream with swirls of tangy homemade rhubarb jam and pieces of crunchy oat crisp. contains: milk, egg, wheat
Salted Caramel$5.00
Our most popular flavor! A salted caramel base with our homemade honeycomb candy folded in. contains: milk, egg
Malted Vanilla
A vanilla ice cream made with malted milk powder. contains: milk, egg, wheat
Milk Chocolate Stracciatella
A milk chocolate base with flecks of dark chocolate. contains: milk, egg, soy
Strawberry Lemonade
A roasted strawberry ice cream with swirls of rich, tart lemon curd. contains: milk, egg
Location

380 Western Avenue

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
