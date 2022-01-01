Honeycomb Creamery Allston
Come in and enjoy!
380 Western Avenue
Popular Items
Location
380 Western Avenue
Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street
2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS. Please make sure you are respecting 6ft of social distance while waiting in line to pick up your order.
Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton
This is where the magic happens. Brighton is our HQ where we roast our craft coffee and bake our homemade bagels.
Article 24
Monday thru Friday
Dine-Inside or Outside & Contactless
Takeout 3pm - 9:30pm
Saturday Dine-In or Outside & Contactless Takeout 12pm-9:30pm
Sunday Dine-Inside or Outside & Contactless Takeout 11am-4pm
The Bagel Table
Come in and enjoy!