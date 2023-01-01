Go
  • Home
  • /
  • honeygrow - Monroeville
Banner picView gallery

honeygrow - Monroeville

Open today 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3979 William Penn Highway

Monroeville, PA 15149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3979 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA 15149

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Rig's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
226 Center Rd Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Ebbies Craft Kitchen & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
4366 Old William Penn Highway Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
NrGize Lifestyle Cafe-inside Lafitness
orange starNo Reviews
4100 William Penn Highway Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Grandslam Pizza - Monroeville
orange star4.8 • 395
4376 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Fellini's Pizzeria-Monroeville
orange starNo Reviews
4415 Old William Penn Highway Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Gateway Grill - Monroeville's Original Woodfired Grill - 4251 Northern Pike - Monroeville, PA, 15146 - 412 372 2977
orange star4.6 • 3,050
4251 northern pike Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

honeygrow - Monroeville

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston