honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
SALADS • NOODLES
169 E City Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
169 E City Ave
Bala Cynwyd PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Citron & Rose Tavern & Market
Come in and enjoy!