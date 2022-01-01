Go
Toast

honeygrow

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

SALADS • NOODLES

105 S Highland Ave. • $$

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 S Highland Ave.

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slice on Broadway

No reviews yet

New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!!

Wings & a Prayer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Sisters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nrgize Cafe - Bakery Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston