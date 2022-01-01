honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
SALADS • NOODLES
1282 Boylston St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1282 Boylston St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Boloco
Come in and enjoy!
Basho Japanese Brasserie
Basho is the first modern Japanese brasserie to hit Boston, serving the freshest and most high-quality ingredients and sushi (flown in daily from around the world). With a variety of seating options—from communal tables, a private dining and intimate corners to a sushi bar, raw bar and sleek liquor bar—Basho pulses with the raw energy of the city from opening to close.
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicous Food and Great Service! Ask us to cater your next event!
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
Come in and enjoy!