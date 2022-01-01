Go
honeygrow

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

SALADS • NOODLES

1282 Boylston St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)

Popular Items

CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1282 Boylston St

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
