honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
SALADS • NOODLES
58 E Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
58 E Main St
Newark DE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roots Natural Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Brew HaHa
Come in and enjoy!
m2o Burgers & Salads
Come in and enjoy!
The Peach Blossom Eatery
Come in and enjoy!