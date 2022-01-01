Sorelle–Seaport

No reviews yet

To All Our Customers,

Sorelle is committed to the health and safety of our customers, employees and our community.

We are closely monitoring the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization regarding the Covid-19 virus and we are implementing protocols in our stores to maintain your safety.

We are well stocked with the recommended supplies for cleaning and sanitizing our premises and our employees are dedicated to following these protocols. Stringent hand washing goes without saying.

If you prefer to dine at home, we have takeout at all three of our Sorelle locations. You may order on-line at https://sorellecafe.com. Your order will be waiting for you when you arrive.

Thank you for supporting your local businesses and service workers. Stay healthy!

We look forward to seeing you soon.

Sincerely,

The Sorelle Team

