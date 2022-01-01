Go
Salad

honeygrow

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

5411 Reviews

$$

3731 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Popular Items

CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm

3731 Walnut St, Philadelphia PA 19104

