Honeymoon Chicken

Honeymoon Chicken is a love letter to the classic American fried chicken joint, brought to you by the Chef behind DC's favorite barbecue. Honeymoon Chicken is an ode to fried chicken, taken to a whole new level.

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest

Popular Items

Seafood Basket
Our corn meal crusted seafood served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
4 pc (1/2 Chicken)$13.00
Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with two of our honey butter rolls.
Honey Dipped Sprouts
brussels sprouts doused in our signature hot honey
*gluten free
Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, pickled cucumbers and fresnos, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Crispy honey dusted chicken breast, cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
Crispy Chicken Bites$7.00
Boneless chicken breast bites served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
Mac and Cheese
Pipette pasta, gruyere, sharp cheddar, fontina, parmesan cheeses.
contains gluten and dairy
Whole Jumbo Wings
A DC carryout classic done our way, served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)$24.00
A whole bird - two breasts, two wings, two drums and two thighs of our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with 4 of our honey butter rolls.
Seasoned Wedge Fries
Seasoned with our house honey dust
*gluten free
Location

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
