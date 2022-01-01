Honey Post

Go
20 Trading Post Way

Heart Beet$8.00
Beet, lemon, red apple, ginger
BYO Bowl
Buzzed$8.00
Coffee, coconut milk, banana, cinnamon, cacao nibs, chocolate protein powder
Bananza$7.00
Coconut water, blueberry, banana, coconut milk frozen yogurt
Sour Patch Kid$8.00
Kale, ginger, lemon, pineapple, green apple
Hungarian Mushroom
Lake Berry Bowl
A blend of acai and banana topped with granola (gf), banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut flakes and peanut butter
Waldorf Bowl
*PICK A BASE & MAIN*
topped with green apple, walnuts, celery, craisins, and roasted garlic balsamic dressing
Nana Banana$6.00
Almond milk, strawberry, banana and honey
Kale Me Later$7.00
Coconut water, kale, banana, pineapple, honey, flax seeds
Location

20 Trading Post Way

Medford Lakes NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
