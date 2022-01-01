Honeywood
Our philosophy is simple: good food prepared using the freshest ingredients available, and served by a knowledgeable and caring staff. We are dedicated to preserving local agriculture, and use as much locally grown meat and produce as we can.
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140
Popular Items
Location
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Giovanni's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
The Cellar Bar & Grille
We are open for dine in on our patio or in our restaurant. We also offer curbside carryout as well
Shamrock Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Mi Pequena Hacienda Lansdowne
Come in and enjoy!