Honeywood

Our philosophy is simple: good food prepared using the freshest ingredients available, and served by a knowledgeable and caring staff. We are dedicated to preserving local agriculture, and use as much locally grown meat and produce as we can.

Honeywood Caesar
massaged kale, romaine, garlic crumb, pecorino, red onion
Smash Burger$18.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, pimento beer cheese, spicy dill pickles, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house ketchup on brioche bun
French Dip$16.00
sliced prime rib, provolone, caramelized
onions, horseradish cream, baguette, au jus
Catfish Plate$18.00
fried or blackened catfish filets, house pickles, tartar, vinegar slaw, herb salted fries
Sweet Potato Beignets$9.00
savory fritters, spiced sorghum, fresh whipped ricotta
Whitesburg Soup Beans and Hoecake$5.00
Kentucky heritage recipe, rich ham broth, diced onion, with Weisenberger Mill hoecake
Steak Diane$24.00
teres major medallions with shallots, mushrooms & thyme in a brandy cream sauce over olive oil roasted potatoes & seared asparagus
Pork Rinds$5.00
Marksbury Farm pork rinds, fried to order
Hoe Cake$2.00
Honeywood Smash Burger$18.00
Stone Cross Farm beef patties, cheese
salad, spicy dill pickles, caramelized onion,
house ketchup on a potato bun
Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
