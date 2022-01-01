Go
Hong Kong Eatery image
Seafood
Barbeque

Hong Kong Eatery

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

559 Reviews

$

79 Harrison Ave

Boston, MA 02111

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

79 Harrison Ave, Boston MA 02111

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lotus Test Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our project is to bring traditional asian recipes, expertly curated, to the local communities that we serve. We will continuously update our menus to keep up with trends and the taste buds of those we serve.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Back Deck

No reviews yet

Back Deck offers professional backyard grilling in a laid-back city setting. Friends and family meet for charcoal-grilled favorites inspired by the food served at casual cookouts along with porch-perfect cocktails, beer and wine.

Shore Leave

No reviews yet

Shore Leave is our interpretation of a tropical escape through the lens of our love for Boston’s rich dining scene in Boston, MA

Chinatown Country Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hong Kong Eatery

orange star4.7 • 559 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston