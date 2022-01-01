Go
Hong Luck Restaurant

.

SEAFOOD

2221 Veterans Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Roast Pork Fried Rice$8.95
with egg, onions and scallions
Fried Dumplings$9.75
Pork filled panfried dumplings (8)
#20 Sesame Chicken$12.25
Wonton Soup$3.75
with scallions and roast pork
Shrimp Roll$2.10
Shrimp and cabbage filling (1)
BBQ Boneless Ribs$8.95
Add Garlic and Spicy (As Shown)!
Egg Roll$2.00
Roast pork and cabbage filling (1)
House Noodles$2.00
Crab Rangoon$7.25
Cream cheese & crab with wonton wrapping. Deep-fried. Served with sweet & sour dipping sauce. (8)
#19 General Tso's Chicken$12.25
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2221 Veterans Hwy

Levittown PA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

