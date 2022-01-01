Hong Luck Restaurant
.
SEAFOOD
2221 Veterans Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2221 Veterans Hwy
Levittown PA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Broken Goblet
Taproom - Music - Events
Sandy's Beef & Ale
Come on in and enjoy!
Chuck's BBQ
The best chuckin' bbq you've ever tasted.
Chuck's BBQ
Come in and Enjoy