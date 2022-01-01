Go
Toast

Honolulu Coffee

#brewedwithaloha

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE CLASSIC ACAI BOWL$10.50
Acai, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
BOTTLED WATER$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
BANANA BREAD$3.75
See full menu

Location

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

HONOLULU HI

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Side Street Inn Hopaka

No reviews yet

Local Comfort Food

Island Brew Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Merriman's

No reviews yet

A pioneer of the “Farm to Table” movement in Hawaii, Peter Merriman brings his Hawaii Regional Cuisine to Ward Village near Kaka'ako on Oahu. Reflecting Peter’s personal style, the restaurant combines the feel of a neighborhood bistro with hints of old Hawaii. Lively, urbane, and whimsical, Merriman’s Honolulu is not just for special occasions. It’s an every day place for those who appreciate great food & warm, friendly service! Now offering Online Take Out to enjoy at home or on the beach!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston