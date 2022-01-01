Honolulu Coffee

Go
AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
BOTTLED WATER$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
MOCHA ICED$6.50
Chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
COLD BREW$5.50
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
LATTE ICED$5.75
Two shots of espresso and cold milk
DRIP COFFEE
Lokahi blend freshly brewed
Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD

HONOLULU HI

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
