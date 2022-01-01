Go
Honolulu Coffee image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Honolulu Coffee

Open today 6:00 AM - 12:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

200 Nohea Kai Drive

LAHAINA, HI 96761

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

COLD BREW
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$8.00
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED$7.75
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
THE CLASSIC ACAI BOWL$10.50
Acai, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries
DRIP COFFEE
Lokahi blend freshly brewed
HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT$4.75
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso and cold milk
THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL$11.00
Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs
See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm

Location

200 Nohea Kai Drive, LAHAINA HI 96761

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

IVSI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hula Grill Kaanapali

No reviews yet

Skip the line and order online!

Leilani's on The Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Macadangdang

No reviews yet

Hawaii's Plantation-Style Cuisine at Fairway Shops, Ka'anapali - Maui, Hawaii
In celebration of the island's melting pot of Asian and Polynesian flavors, Macadangdang brings you the best blend of traditional and modern dishes.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Honolulu Coffee

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston