Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave • $

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE ENGLISH MUFFIN$7.00
HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT$4.75
MOCHA ICED$6.50
Chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
BANANA BREAD$3.75
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
THE CLASSIC ACAI BOWL$10.50
Acai, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries
BACON EGG & CHEESE ENGLISH MUFFIN$5.50
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
PLAIN CROISSANT$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Parking
Online Ordering

Location

2255 Kalakaua Ave

HONOLULU HI

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
