Go
Toast

Honolulu Coffee

#brewedwithaloha

2255 Kalakaua Ave • $

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
LATTE ICED$5.75
Two shots of espresso and cold milk
THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL$11.00
Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs
BACON EGG & CHEESE ENGLISH MUFFIN$5.50
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
MOCHA ICED$6.50
Chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
DRIP COFFEE
Lokahi blend freshly brewed
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Parking
Online Ordering

Location

2255 Kalakaua Ave

HONOLULU HI

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

No reviews yet

Island Vintage Wine Bar opened in 2019 and continues the same mission to serve you the finest food made with the freshest, local, farm-to-table ingredients - with the addition of top-notch wines to pair with our menu.

Buho Cocina y Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hula Grill Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Duke's Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston