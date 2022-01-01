Honolulu Coffee
#brewedwithaloha
3750 Wailea Alanui Dr. #25-EW
Popular Items
Location
3750 Wailea Alanui Dr. #25-EW
WAILEA IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center
Come in and enjoy!
Southshore Grindz
We offer a wide menu of local plate lunches, noodles and sandwiches. Somethssing for everyone!
Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill
Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill in Kihei, Hawaii was established in 2015. Together with owners Shane & Tracey Johnston, we are a team of highly experienced chefs and friendly staff dedicated to bringing you the freshest, most flavorful seafood, burgers, and local food with a family friendly Tiki vibe dining experience with live music on Maui.
Maui Ono Donuts
Maui Ono Donuts is about bringing our deliciously whimsical Plant Based donuts to the most beautiful place in the world.