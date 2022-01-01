Go
Toast

Honolulu Coffee

#brewedwithaloha

3750 Wailea Alanui Dr. #25-EW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WAILEA SMOOTHIE$8.00
Strawberries, mango, and raspberries blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
THE CLASSIC ACAI BOWL$10.50
Acai, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
BANANA BREAD$3.75
See full menu

Location

3750 Wailea Alanui Dr. #25-EW

WAILEA IL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southshore Grindz

No reviews yet

We offer a wide menu of local plate lunches, noodles and sandwiches. Somethssing for everyone!

Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill in Kihei, Hawaii was established in 2015. Together with owners Shane & Tracey Johnston, we are a team of highly experienced chefs and friendly staff dedicated to bringing you the freshest, most flavorful seafood, burgers, and local food with a family friendly Tiki vibe dining experience with live music on Maui.

Maui Ono Donuts

No reviews yet

Maui Ono Donuts is about bringing our deliciously whimsical Plant Based donuts to the most beautiful place in the world.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston