Honolulu restaurants you'll love

Honolulu's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Must-try Honolulu restaurants

JOJA image

 

JOJA

725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Bang$17.00
Jumbo shrimp, Italian sausage and mushrooms cooked in cajun red sauce, tossed with fresh linguini and fresh basil, with diced tomato, green onion and parmesan.
Bolognese$17.00
Slow cooked, grass fed beef, pork, red sauce, porcini mushrooms, and rigatoni, topped with melted mozzarella and basil.
Gnocchi Mushroom$17.00
Light and fluffy potato gnocchi in white mushroom sauce, drizzled with balsamic reduction, garnished with basil and topped with shaved parmesan.
More about JOJA
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ image

 

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ

_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tri-Tip Salad$17.00
Basket of Fries$6.50
Cheeseburger$12.00
More about Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
Fort Ruger Market image

 

Fort Ruger Market

3585 alohea ave, honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A PLATE- PORK LAULAU, KALUA PIG, PIPIKAULA, LOMI SALMON, HAUPIA$19.95
All the Favorites in one plate
Pork Laulau
Kalua Pig
Pipikaula
Lomi Salmon
Haupia
LECHON KAWALI PLATE$16.45
OUR SIGNATURE CRISPY FRIED PORK BELLY
TOPPED WITH TOMATO AND ONIONS
SERVED WITH VINEGAR SAUCE
OHANA PACK$65.00
FEED YOUR OHANA WITH
4 LAU LAU
1.5 POUND CHICKEN LONG RICE
1 POUND LOMI SALMON
1 POUND POI
6 RICE MUSUBI
HAWAIIAN STYLE PICKLED ONIONS
1 HAUPIA BLOCK
More about Fort Ruger Market
Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CALENTADO$21.00
Barbacoa, 2 sunny eggs, garlic rice, chimichurri
MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES$14.00
banana, berries, milk syrup
SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE$18.00
greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze
More about Scratch Kitchen
Bar Leather Apron image

 

Bar Leather Apron

745 Fort St,Ste 127A, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Japan Old Fashioned
Umami infused Japanese Whisky, Maple, Angostura Bitters, Demerara (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice.)
Leather Soul
2020 B.L.A. Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Cynar, Laphroaig 10 Year, Sea Salt, Lemon Oil (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from lemon peel discs over top of cocktail and discard.)
Yuzu Mule
Suntory Haku Vodka, Yuzu, Lime, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
(Directions- Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour over ice. Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Garnish with Angostura Bitters
compressed lime wheels.)
More about Bar Leather Apron
Moani Waikiki image

 

Moani Waikiki

2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
G Style Loco Moco$24.00
Smoked Meat Risotto, Bordelaise, Frites, Mushroom
Bao Burgers$15.00
Hoisin, Hot Mustard, Namasu
Crispy Calamari Fries$18.00
Calamansi Hawaiian Chili Aioli
More about Moani Waikiki
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
More about Honolulu Coffee
Vegan City image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vegan City

760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hamma Steak Katsu combo$16.95
Beyond burger | gravy | chkn katsu | quinoa rice + choice of two sides
Jackfruit Taco$4.95
flour + refried + cheez + corn | jackfruit + blackbeans | cabbage | salsa | guac
Beyond Burger$14.00
classic (lettuce | onions | tomatoes | pickles) or BBQ (bakon | peppers & onions | bbq sauce)
More about Vegan City
Tiki's Grill & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tiki's Grill & Bar

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (14290 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Truffled Chilled Edamame$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
Mai Tai$10.50
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
Huli Huli Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
More about Tiki's Grill & Bar
Brick Fire Tavern image

PIZZA

Brick Fire Tavern

3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mamma Mia!$21.00
San Marzano Sauce | Soppressata Salami | Leoncini Pancetta | Pono Pork Sausage | Red Onion | Hot Pepper Medley | Mozzarella
Margherita$17.00
San Marzano Sauce | Mozzarella | Pecorino Romano | Basil
Funghi$20.00
Mushroom Besciamella | Mushroom Medley | Mozzarella | Fontina | Thyme | Italian Parsley
More about Brick Fire Tavern
53 By The Sea image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

53 By The Sea

53 Ahui Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (3489 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New Zealand King Salmon$38.00
New Zealand king salmon, Nueske's bacon, fingerling potatoes, sauteed kale, eryngi mushroom relish
Farmers Market Salad$10.00
MA'O Organic Farms sassy mix with Ho Farms cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, heart of palm, radish, sliced almonds, pomegranate vinaigrette
Grilled Ribeye$58.00
12oz Ribeye, onions, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, soy shallot compound butter, veal jus
More about 53 By The Sea
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu image

SANDWICHES

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu

1177 Bishop St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#16 Lanikai Luau$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
#4 Bird of Paridise$8.49
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Mayo
#12 Club Kailua$10.48
Turkey, Cheese, Avacado Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cucumbers, Sprouts
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu
Aloha Beer image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Beer

700 Queen St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoni
Veggie Nice Pizza$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, White Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romain, Croutons, House Made Hop Lei Caesar Dressing and a Side of Olives and Pepperoncini
More about Aloha Beer
Chubbies Burgers image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chubbies Burgers

960, Auahi Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chub Fries$5.89
cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and our specialty fry sauce
Sauce Side
2 oz. side of a housemade sauce
Onion Rings$6.79
handmade with red onion, beer batter, panko breadcrumbs. comes with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Chubbies Burgers
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish image

SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish

1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
Honolulu Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

Honolulu Coffee

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
PLAIN CROISSANT$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
More about Honolulu Coffee
Arancino di Mare image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Arancino di Mare

2552 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Tre Porcellini$28.00
meat lover’s pizza - prosciutto cotto, spicy salami, sausage, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce
Tiramisu$14.00
signature house made tiramisu
Insalata Mista$17.00
mixed greens, local cherry tomatoes, red onion, papaya, house made dijon vinaigrette
More about Arancino di Mare
La Tour Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger$10.99
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeño, Creamy Dijon, and Cheddar on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
La Tour Burger$10.99
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Caramelized Onion, Sliced Tomato, Chimichurri, Creamy Dijon, and Havarti on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
Wagyu French Dip with Au Jus$12.65
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, on an Organic Rustic Baguette, with Au Jus Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.
More about La Tour Cafe
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
BOTTLED WATER$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Baja Fish Tacos$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
Chef's Burger$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
ili ili Cash & Carry image

 

ili ili Cash & Carry

2065 s beretania #100, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salad Chopped$14.00
lettuce/soppressata/coppa/prosciutto/pepperoncini/provolone/Italian dressing /parmesan
18" Iliili Supreme$26.00
Tomato/olives/pepperoni/sausage/onion/peppers
Choke garlic balls$8.00
fried dough coated in umami garlic butter and parm
More about ili ili Cash & Carry
Main pic

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Acai Bowl$12.50
Cold Brewed Iced Coffee$3.75
Croissant$3.50
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Side Street Inn Hopaka image

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$126.00
Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad,
Signature Fried Rice, Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken.
SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)$20.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$37.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Onoya Ramen image

 

Onoya Ramen

611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Miso$14.50
All natural pork bone broth (tonkotsu) flavored with our house-made bean paste (miso) and house-made spicy sauce.
Thin noodles topped with Onoya egg, seared pork belly charsiu, beansprouts, menma, corn, and green onion.
Tonkotsu Classic$14.00
All natural pork bone broth (tonkotsu) flavored with a combination of our signature Onoya seasoning.
Thin noodles topped with Onoya egg, seared pork belly charsiu, beansprouts, kikurage, nori, garlic chips, and green onion.
Shoyu Ramen$13.00
Authentic light chicken broth flavored with our house-made soy sauce (shoyu).
Yellow thin noodles topped with Onoya egg, chicken charsiu, menma, choysum, and green onion.
More about Onoya Ramen
Bernini Honolulu image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Bernini Honolulu

1218 Waimanu St Suites 101/102, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3-Courses ToGo$25.00
★ONE appetizer
★ONE entree (See "A La Carte" Menu for each entree description)
★2-assorted desserts
(Served with Focaccia)
Grilled American Wagyu Fillet Mignon$27.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
Grilled American Wagyu Cut Steak$17.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
More about Bernini Honolulu
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
BOTTLED WATER$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Hook'd Pan Roast image

 

Hook'd Pan Roast

1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Sliders$25.00
Two lobster sliders on taro buns with coleslaw, pickled daikon, pickled carrots. Served with chips
Hook'd Fries$8.00
House blend seasoned fries
Wild Ones Combo Pan Roast$65.00
The Big One! Shareable pan roast for two.
Lobster, Shrimp, Crab Lump, Clams, Scallops, Portuguese Sausage, Lup Cheong, and Arabiki (includes 2 scoops of rice and 2 taro buns)
More about Hook'd Pan Roast
The Coffee Shack image

 

The Coffee Shack

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook

Avg 4.6 (2715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegetarian$13.95
Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo & Dijon Mustard.
Hawaiian French Toast$10.95
Homemade Luau Bread.
Papaya Special$13.95
1/2 Papaya filled with Mixed Fruit, Lilikoi Yogurt & Coconut. Served with 2 Scrambled Eggs with Cheese, and Coconut Pound Cake.
More about The Coffee Shack
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about Honolulu Coffee
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cappuccino
Island Brew - House Blend$2.75
Acai Bowl$12.25
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Honolulu

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Katsu

Cake

Salmon

Curry

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Gyoza

