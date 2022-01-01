Honolulu restaurants you'll love
Honolulu's top cuisines
Must-try Honolulu restaurants
JOJA
725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Bang Bang
|$17.00
Jumbo shrimp, Italian sausage and mushrooms cooked in cajun red sauce, tossed with fresh linguini and fresh basil, with diced tomato, green onion and parmesan.
|Bolognese
|$17.00
Slow cooked, grass fed beef, pork, red sauce, porcini mushrooms, and rigatoni, topped with melted mozzarella and basil.
|Gnocchi Mushroom
|$17.00
Light and fluffy potato gnocchi in white mushroom sauce, drizzled with balsamic reduction, garnished with basil and topped with shaved parmesan.
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
_4-1345 KUHIO HWY, KAPAA
|Popular items
|Tri-Tip Salad
|$17.00
|Basket of Fries
|$6.50
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Fort Ruger Market
3585 alohea ave, honolulu
|Popular items
|A PLATE- PORK LAULAU, KALUA PIG, PIPIKAULA, LOMI SALMON, HAUPIA
|$19.95
All the Favorites in one plate
Pork Laulau
Kalua Pig
Pipikaula
Lomi Salmon
Haupia
|LECHON KAWALI PLATE
|$16.45
OUR SIGNATURE CRISPY FRIED PORK BELLY
TOPPED WITH TOMATO AND ONIONS
SERVED WITH VINEGAR SAUCE
|OHANA PACK
|$65.00
FEED YOUR OHANA WITH
4 LAU LAU
1.5 POUND CHICKEN LONG RICE
1 POUND LOMI SALMON
1 POUND POI
6 RICE MUSUBI
HAWAIIAN STYLE PICKLED ONIONS
1 HAUPIA BLOCK
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|Popular items
|CALENTADO
|$21.00
Barbacoa, 2 sunny eggs, garlic rice, chimichurri
|MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES
|$14.00
banana, berries, milk syrup
|SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE
|$18.00
greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze
Bar Leather Apron
745 Fort St,Ste 127A, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Japan Old Fashioned
Umami infused Japanese Whisky, Maple, Angostura Bitters, Demerara (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice.)
|Leather Soul
2020 B.L.A. Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Cynar, Laphroaig 10 Year, Sea Salt, Lemon Oil (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from lemon peel discs over top of cocktail and discard.)
|Yuzu Mule
Suntory Haku Vodka, Yuzu, Lime, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
(Directions- Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour over ice. Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Garnish with Angostura Bitters
compressed lime wheels.)
Moani Waikiki
2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|G Style Loco Moco
|$24.00
Smoked Meat Risotto, Bordelaise, Frites, Mushroom
|Bao Burgers
|$15.00
Hoisin, Hot Mustard, Namasu
|Crispy Calamari Fries
|$18.00
Calamansi Hawaiian Chili Aioli
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL
|$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
|HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED
|$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vegan City
760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Hamma Steak Katsu combo
|$16.95
Beyond burger | gravy | chkn katsu | quinoa rice + choice of two sides
|Jackfruit Taco
|$4.95
flour + refried + cheez + corn | jackfruit + blackbeans | cabbage | salsa | guac
|Beyond Burger
|$14.00
classic (lettuce | onions | tomatoes | pickles) or BBQ (bakon | peppers & onions | bbq sauce)
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Truffled Chilled Edamame
|$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
|Mai Tai
|$10.50
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
|Huli Huli Chicken Plate
|$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
PIZZA
Brick Fire Tavern
3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Mamma Mia!
|$21.00
San Marzano Sauce | Soppressata Salami | Leoncini Pancetta | Pono Pork Sausage | Red Onion | Hot Pepper Medley | Mozzarella
|Margherita
|$17.00
San Marzano Sauce | Mozzarella | Pecorino Romano | Basil
|Funghi
|$20.00
Mushroom Besciamella | Mushroom Medley | Mozzarella | Fontina | Thyme | Italian Parsley
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
53 By The Sea
53 Ahui Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|New Zealand King Salmon
|$38.00
New Zealand king salmon, Nueske's bacon, fingerling potatoes, sauteed kale, eryngi mushroom relish
|Farmers Market Salad
|$10.00
MA'O Organic Farms sassy mix with Ho Farms cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, heart of palm, radish, sliced almonds, pomegranate vinaigrette
|Grilled Ribeye
|$58.00
12oz Ribeye, onions, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, soy shallot compound butter, veal jus
SANDWICHES
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu
1177 Bishop St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|#16 Lanikai Luau
|$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|#4 Bird of Paridise
|$8.49
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Mayo
|#12 Club Kailua
|$10.48
Turkey, Cheese, Avacado Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cucumbers, Sprouts
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Aloha Beer
700 Queen St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoni
|Veggie Nice Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, White Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romain, Croutons, House Made Hop Lei Caesar Dressing and a Side of Olives and Pepperoncini
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chubbies Burgers
960, Auahi Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Chub Fries
|$5.89
cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and our specialty fry sauce
|Sauce Side
2 oz. side of a housemade sauce
|Onion Rings
|$6.79
handmade with red onion, beer batter, panko breadcrumbs. comes with a side of chipotle mayo.
SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
SMOOTHIES
Honolulu Coffee
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Arancino di Mare
2552 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Pizza Tre Porcellini
|$28.00
meat lover’s pizza - prosciutto cotto, spicy salami, sausage, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
signature house made tiramisu
|Insalata Mista
|$17.00
mixed greens, local cherry tomatoes, red onion, papaya, house made dijon vinaigrette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
|$10.99
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeño, Creamy Dijon, and Cheddar on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
|La Tour Burger
|$10.99
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Caramelized Onion, Sliced Tomato, Chimichurri, Creamy Dijon, and Havarti on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
|Wagyu French Dip with Au Jus
|$12.65
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, on an Organic Rustic Baguette, with Au Jus Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.
Honolulu Coffee
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU
|Popular items
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|BOTTLED WATER
|$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Hula Pie
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
|Chef's Burger
|$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
ili ili Cash & Carry
2065 s beretania #100, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|Salad Chopped
|$14.00
lettuce/soppressata/coppa/prosciutto/pepperoncini/provolone/Italian dressing /parmesan
|18" Iliili Supreme
|$26.00
Tomato/olives/pepperoni/sausage/onion/peppers
|Choke garlic balls
|$8.00
fried dough coated in umami garlic butter and parm
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$12.50
|Cold Brewed Iced Coffee
|$3.75
|Croissant
|$3.50
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$126.00
Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad,
Signature Fried Rice, Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken.
|SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$20.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
|BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$37.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
Onoya Ramen
611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso
|$14.50
All natural pork bone broth (tonkotsu) flavored with our house-made bean paste (miso) and house-made spicy sauce.
Thin noodles topped with Onoya egg, seared pork belly charsiu, beansprouts, menma, corn, and green onion.
|Tonkotsu Classic
|$14.00
All natural pork bone broth (tonkotsu) flavored with a combination of our signature Onoya seasoning.
Thin noodles topped with Onoya egg, seared pork belly charsiu, beansprouts, kikurage, nori, garlic chips, and green onion.
|Shoyu Ramen
|$13.00
Authentic light chicken broth flavored with our house-made soy sauce (shoyu).
Yellow thin noodles topped with Onoya egg, chicken charsiu, menma, choysum, and green onion.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Bernini Honolulu
1218 Waimanu St Suites 101/102, Honolulu
|Popular items
|3-Courses ToGo
|$25.00
★ONE appetizer
★ONE entree (See "A La Carte" Menu for each entree description)
★2-assorted desserts
(Served with Focaccia)
|Grilled American Wagyu Fillet Mignon
|$27.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
|Grilled American Wagyu Cut Steak
|$17.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
Honolulu Coffee
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
|AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
|BOTTLED WATER
|$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
Hook'd Pan Roast
1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu
|Popular items
|Lobster Sliders
|$25.00
Two lobster sliders on taro buns with coleslaw, pickled daikon, pickled carrots. Served with chips
|Hook'd Fries
|$8.00
House blend seasoned fries
|Wild Ones Combo Pan Roast
|$65.00
The Big One! Shareable pan roast for two.
Lobster, Shrimp, Crab Lump, Clams, Scallops, Portuguese Sausage, Lup Cheong, and Arabiki (includes 2 scoops of rice and 2 taro buns)
The Coffee Shack
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook
|Popular items
|Vegetarian
|$13.95
Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo & Dijon Mustard.
|Hawaiian French Toast
|$10.95
Homemade Luau Bread.
|Papaya Special
|$13.95
1/2 Papaya filled with Mixed Fruit, Lilikoi Yogurt & Coconut. Served with 2 Scrambled Eggs with Cheese, and Coconut Pound Cake.
Honolulu Coffee
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
|AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water