Ala Moana restaurants you'll love

Go
Ala Moana restaurants
Toast

Ala Moana's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Ala Moana restaurants

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE$18.00
greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze
MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES$14.00
banana, berries, milk syrup
CALENTADO$21.00
Barbacoa, 2 sunny eggs, garlic rice, chimichurri
More about Scratch Kitchen
Honolulu Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

Honolulu Coffee

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
PLAIN CROISSANT$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ACAI SMOOTHIE$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
BOTTLED WATER$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Side Street Inn Hopaka image

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$126.00
Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad,
Signature Fried Rice, Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken.
SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)$20.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$37.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Bernini Honolulu image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Bernini Honolulu

1218 Waimanu St Suites 101/102, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3-Courses ToGo$25.00
★ONE appetizer
★ONE entree (See "A La Carte" Menu for each entree description)
★2-assorted desserts
(Served with Focaccia)
Grilled American Wagyu Fillet Mignon$27.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
Grilled American Wagyu Cut Steak$17.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
More about Bernini Honolulu
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawaiian Honey Latte$5.50
Plantation Iced Tea$2.95
Lavender Rose Latte
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
The Alley image

 

The Alley

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Alley Assam Milk Tea
Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar
Strawberry Lulu
Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar lightly blended with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam.
Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee.
More about The Alley
Merriman's image

 

Merriman's

1108 Auahi Street #170, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar, Peter's Original$13.00
hirabara farms organic baby romaine, fried green tomato "croutons"
Bag O' Biscuits$5.00
housemade buttermilk biscuits, big island churned butter
Wagyu Umami Burger$23.00
1/2 pound wagyu beef patty, herb & garlic sautéed mushrooms, gruyere, baby arugula, truffle aioli, housemade kaiser bun
More about Merriman's
Off the Wall image

 

Off the Wall

1170 Auahi St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Off The Wall Burger$17.00
Pineapple BBQ bacon/fresh mozzarella/lettuce and tomato/House secret seasoning.
Shrimp Burger$18.00
House secret seasoning/roasted bell peppers/yuzu salad
Off The Wall Vegetarian Burger$14.00
Beyond meat patty, brioche bun, lettuce, mustard, avocado, caramelized onions, tomato, with a side of our papas and ketchup.
More about Off the Wall
Shokudo image

 

Shokudo

1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Shokudo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ala Moana

Croissants

Chai Lattes

Acai Smoothies

Burritos

Short Ribs

Muffins

Map

More near Ala Moana to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston