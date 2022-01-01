Ala Moana restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|Popular items
|SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE
|$18.00
greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze
|MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES
|$14.00
banana, berries, milk syrup
|CALENTADO
|$21.00
Barbacoa, 2 sunny eggs, garlic rice, chimichurri
SMOOTHIES
Honolulu Coffee
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
Honolulu Coffee
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., HONOLULU
|Popular items
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|BOTTLED WATER
|$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$126.00
Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad,
Signature Fried Rice, Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken.
|SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$20.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
|BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$37.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Bernini Honolulu
1218 Waimanu St Suites 101/102, Honolulu
|Popular items
|3-Courses ToGo
|$25.00
★ONE appetizer
★ONE entree (See "A La Carte" Menu for each entree description)
★2-assorted desserts
(Served with Focaccia)
|Grilled American Wagyu Fillet Mignon
|$27.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
|Grilled American Wagyu Cut Steak
|$17.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Honey Latte
|$5.50
|Plantation Iced Tea
|$2.95
|Lavender Rose Latte
The Alley
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|The Alley Assam Milk Tea
Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar
|Strawberry Lulu
Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar lightly blended with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam.
|Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee.
Merriman's
1108 Auahi Street #170, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Caesar, Peter's Original
|$13.00
hirabara farms organic baby romaine, fried green tomato "croutons"
|Bag O' Biscuits
|$5.00
housemade buttermilk biscuits, big island churned butter
|Wagyu Umami Burger
|$23.00
1/2 pound wagyu beef patty, herb & garlic sautéed mushrooms, gruyere, baby arugula, truffle aioli, housemade kaiser bun
Off the Wall
1170 Auahi St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Off The Wall Burger
|$17.00
Pineapple BBQ bacon/fresh mozzarella/lettuce and tomato/House secret seasoning.
|Shrimp Burger
|$18.00
House secret seasoning/roasted bell peppers/yuzu salad
|Off The Wall Vegetarian Burger
|$14.00
Beyond meat patty, brioche bun, lettuce, mustard, avocado, caramelized onions, tomato, with a side of our papas and ketchup.