Ala Moana bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ala Moana
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$126.00
Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad,
Signature Fried Rice, Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken.
|SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$20.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
|BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$37.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
Off the Wall
1170 Auahi St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Off The Wall Burger
|$17.00
Pineapple BBQ bacon/fresh mozzarella/lettuce and tomato/House secret seasoning.
|Shrimp Burger
|$18.00
House secret seasoning/roasted bell peppers/yuzu salad
|Off The Wall Vegetarian Burger
|$14.00
Beyond meat patty, brioche bun, lettuce, mustard, avocado, caramelized onions, tomato, with a side of our papas and ketchup.