Ala Moana bars & lounges you'll love

Side Street Inn Hopaka image

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$126.00
Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad,
Signature Fried Rice, Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken.
SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)$20.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$37.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Off the Wall image

 

Off the Wall

1170 Auahi St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Off The Wall Burger$17.00
Pineapple BBQ bacon/fresh mozzarella/lettuce and tomato/House secret seasoning.
Shrimp Burger$18.00
House secret seasoning/roasted bell peppers/yuzu salad
Off The Wall Vegetarian Burger$14.00
Beyond meat patty, brioche bun, lettuce, mustard, avocado, caramelized onions, tomato, with a side of our papas and ketchup.
More about Off the Wall
Shokudo image

 

Shokudo

1585 Kapiolani Blvd Suite 110, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Shokudo

